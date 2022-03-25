Facts

16:27 25.03.2022

Erdogan: Ukraine, Russia likely close to reaching consensus on 4 out of 6 negotiation points – media

2 min read
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ukraine and Russia are likely close to reaching a consensus on four out of six negotiation points, Milliyet publication has reported.

"Here are six points of the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. But none of the parties accepts six of these six points. In particular, a situation arises as if there is an agreement on four points," Erdogan said, answering questions from journalists after his return from the extraordinary summit of NATO heads of state and government, Milliyet quoted him as saying.

According to him, one of the points is specifically related to the NATO issue.

"At first, Ukraine was obsessed with this issue, but later Zelensky began to speak out that he could retreat from NATO membership. Another issue is the issue of accepting the Russian language as an official language. Zelensky also acknowledged this. Russian is spoken almost everywhere in Ukraine "There are no problems on this issue either. Disarmament is another issue. Of course, Ukraine is a state, so there is no question of accepting disarmament from A to Z. But this issue is not incomprehensible either. In other words, the Ukrainian side stated that here too certain concessions can be made," the Turkish president said.

Erdogan said that the fourth issue on which Ukraine has agreement "is what they call collective security," and Ukraine has also shown a positive approach in this regard.

"But, of course, Ukraine is not so comfortable in matters of Crimea and Donbas," Erdogan added.

Interfax-Ukraine agency has no confirmation of this information from official sources in Ukraine.

