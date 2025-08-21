Graham to push for Russia to be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism over kidnapped children in Ukraine

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has announced plans to push through legislation to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism if it does not return children kidnapped in Ukraine.

“During the course of the Russia-Ukraine war, Russia has kidnapped over 19,000 Ukrainian children. Stealing children from their home country is a despicable and barbaric act,” he said on X.

He recalled that earlier this year he said he intended to push through legislation that would designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, in line with U.S. law, unless it returned the children.

“This designation will make doing business with Putin’s Russia radioactive for other countries and businesses,” he explained.