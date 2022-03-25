MFA on Szijjártó's statement: Supporting Ukraine with one hand, financing Russian aggression with other means giving Russia more scope for attacks, killing

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the words of Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó that the country would not allow the supply of weapons to Ukraine through its territory and would not refuse Russian oil and gas, calling on Hungary to reconsider its position for the sake of common peace in Europe.

"We have already heard these narratives, including from Russian officials. We hope that Hungary, as a neighboring state, will reconsider its position for the sake of common peace in Europe. Now we are talking not only about the interests and security of the Ukrainian people, but also about the fundamental principles on which Europe is based, including the Hungarian society," Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko has said on his Facebook.

He said this is not a war of Ukraine, but a war of Russia against the entire democratic world.

"Supporting Ukraine with one hand and financing the Russian machine of aggression with the other by buying oil and gas is, in fact, giving Russia more scope to attack and kill," the Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, Szijjártó said that Hungary does not want to risk the lives and safety of the Hungarian people and will not allow the supply of weapons to Ukraine through its territory, and will not refuse Russian oil and gas.