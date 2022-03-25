Facts

16:18 25.03.2022

MFA on Szijjártó's statement: Supporting Ukraine with one hand, financing Russian aggression with other means giving Russia more scope for attacks, killing

2 min read
MFA on Szijjártó's statement: Supporting Ukraine with one hand, financing Russian aggression with other means giving Russia more scope for attacks, killing

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the words of Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó that the country would not allow the supply of weapons to Ukraine through its territory and would not refuse Russian oil and gas, calling on Hungary to reconsider its position for the sake of common peace in Europe.

"We have already heard these narratives, including from Russian officials. We hope that Hungary, as a neighboring state, will reconsider its position for the sake of common peace in Europe. Now we are talking not only about the interests and security of the Ukrainian people, but also about the fundamental principles on which Europe is based, including the Hungarian society," Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko has said on his Facebook.

He said this is not a war of Ukraine, but a war of Russia against the entire democratic world.

"Supporting Ukraine with one hand and financing the Russian machine of aggression with the other by buying oil and gas is, in fact, giving Russia more scope to attack and kill," the Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, Szijjártó said that Hungary does not want to risk the lives and safety of the Hungarian people and will not allow the supply of weapons to Ukraine through its territory, and will not refuse Russian oil and gas.

Tags: #hungary #aggression #weapon #mfa #szijjártó
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:31 25.03.2022
Hungary won't allow supply of weapons to Ukraine via its territory, won't refuse Russian oil and gas - Foreign Minister

Hungary won't allow supply of weapons to Ukraine via its territory, won't refuse Russian oil and gas - Foreign Minister

09:56 25.03.2022
Zelensky addresses Hungarian PM with appeal for support at European Council meeting

Zelensky addresses Hungarian PM with appeal for support at European Council meeting

15:10 23.03.2022
Kyiv not to leave unanswered staff reduction of Ukrainian embassy in Minsk, closure of Ukrainian consulate in Brest – MFA

Kyiv not to leave unanswered staff reduction of Ukrainian embassy in Minsk, closure of Ukrainian consulate in Brest – MFA

10:29 22.03.2022
Peace, security in Hungary cannot be guaranteed without peace, security in Ukraine – MFA in response to Szijjártó's statements

Peace, security in Hungary cannot be guaranteed without peace, security in Ukraine – MFA in response to Szijjártó's statements

17:37 21.03.2022
President's Office urges officials not to disclose info on purchase of weapons, preparation of counteroffensives

President's Office urges officials not to disclose info on purchase of weapons, preparation of counteroffensives

19:08 19.03.2022
Lavrov's increasingly desperate mantras about neo-Nazis in Ukraine are evidence that Russian warship sinking – Ukrainian MFA

Lavrov's increasingly desperate mantras about neo-Nazis in Ukraine are evidence that Russian warship sinking – Ukrainian MFA

15:55 18.03.2022
Ukraine needs advanced weapons – Zelensky

Ukraine needs advanced weapons – Zelensky

10:10 18.03.2022
FMs of Ukraine, Turkey agree to concentrate their efforts on organizing Zelensky-Putin meeting

FMs of Ukraine, Turkey agree to concentrate their efforts on organizing Zelensky-Putin meeting

19:31 17.03.2022
If Russia doesn't comply with order of International Court of Justice, it must waive right of veto in UN Security Council - MFA

If Russia doesn't comply with order of International Court of Justice, it must waive right of veto in UN Security Council - MFA

17:17 17.03.2022
Turkish Foreign Minister visits Ukraine – Kuleba

Turkish Foreign Minister visits Ukraine – Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

KSE Institute estimates damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from Russia's military aggression at $63 bln

Erdogan: Ukraine, Russia likely close to reaching consensus on 4 out of 6 negotiation points – media

AFU Command takes measures to ensure fulfillment of tasks even in conditions of possible use of chemical or nuclear weapons by Russia

In order to capture Kyiv, enemy needs to increase foreces threefold, maybe fivefold – AFU

Some 83% of Ukrainians support Ukrainian as only state language in country - study

LATEST

In Melitopol, 70 Russian servicemen refuse to participate in hostilities – local authorities

KSE Institute estimates damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from Russia's military aggression at $63 bln

Erdogan: Ukraine, Russia likely close to reaching consensus on 4 out of 6 negotiation points – media

Pope promises assistance along humanitarian corridors – Vereschuk

Railway communication with Belarus terminated – Rivne authorities

WENRA calls for immediate repair of two damaged power lines at Zaporizhia NPP

AFU Command takes measures to ensure fulfillment of tasks even in conditions of possible use of chemical or nuclear weapons by Russia

USA to discuss further relations with Russia with G20 partners – White House

In order to capture Kyiv, enemy needs to increase foreces threefold, maybe fivefold – AFU

Russia has poor level of raise of reservists to be sent to Ukraine – Arestovych

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD