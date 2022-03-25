Facts

16:12 25.03.2022

Pope promises assistance along humanitarian corridors – Vereschuk

1 min read
Pope promises assistance along humanitarian corridors – Vereschuk

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereschuk says the Pope promises to facilitate the opening of humanitarian corridors from dangerous regions of Ukraine.

"We were approached by the Papal nuncio with an offer to help open humanitarian corridors. It seems that there is such an agreement with the Russian side. If this works, we will be very grateful to the Pope of Rome for his personal involvement and attempts to help prevent a humanitarian catastrophe," the ministry's press service said, citing Vereschuk.

Tags: #pope #humanitarian_corridors #papal_nuncio
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:11 23.03.2022
Nine humanitarian corridors planned for Wednesday - Vereschuk

Nine humanitarian corridors planned for Wednesday - Vereschuk

09:11 23.03.2022
Zelensky invites Pope Francis to Ukraine

Zelensky invites Pope Francis to Ukraine

17:32 22.03.2022
Greek FM intends to accompany humanitarian mission to Mariupol

Greek FM intends to accompany humanitarian mission to Mariupol

12:48 22.03.2022
Zelensky talks with Pope, Ukraine would welcome mediating role of Holy See

Zelensky talks with Pope, Ukraine would welcome mediating role of Holy See

09:39 19.03.2022
Over 180,000 citizens of Ukraine rescued through humanitarian corridors – Zelensky

Over 180,000 citizens of Ukraine rescued through humanitarian corridors – Zelensky

17:27 13.03.2022
Pope Francis urges to cease aggression in Ukraine, says Mariupol is a city martyred by ruinous war

Pope Francis urges to cease aggression in Ukraine, says Mariupol is a city martyred by ruinous war

15:36 25.04.2016
Ukraine thanks Pope for recent charity event in support of Ukraine

Ukraine thanks Pope for recent charity event in support of Ukraine

15:11 20.11.2015
Pope accepts Poroshenko's invitation to visit Ukraine

Pope accepts Poroshenko's invitation to visit Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba: no consensus with Russia on 4 negotiated points mentioned by Erdogan – media

KSE Institute estimates damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from Russia's military aggression at $63 bln

Erdogan: Ukraine, Russia likely close to reaching consensus on 4 out of 6 negotiation points – media

AFU Command takes measures to ensure fulfillment of tasks even in conditions of possible use of chemical or nuclear weapons by Russia

In order to capture Kyiv, enemy needs to increase foreces threefold, maybe fivefold – AFU

LATEST

Kuleba: no consensus with Russia on 4 negotiated points mentioned by Erdogan – media

In Melitopol, 70 Russian servicemen refuse to participate in hostilities – local authorities

KSE Institute estimates damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from Russia's military aggression at $63 bln

Erdogan: Ukraine, Russia likely close to reaching consensus on 4 out of 6 negotiation points – media

MFA on Szijjártó's statement: Supporting Ukraine with one hand, financing Russian aggression with other means giving Russia more scope for attacks, killing

Railway communication with Belarus terminated – Rivne authorities

WENRA calls for immediate repair of two damaged power lines at Zaporizhia NPP

AFU Command takes measures to ensure fulfillment of tasks even in conditions of possible use of chemical or nuclear weapons by Russia

USA to discuss further relations with Russia with G20 partners – White House

In order to capture Kyiv, enemy needs to increase foreces threefold, maybe fivefold – AFU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD