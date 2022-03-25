Pope promises assistance along humanitarian corridors – Vereschuk

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereschuk says the Pope promises to facilitate the opening of humanitarian corridors from dangerous regions of Ukraine.

"We were approached by the Papal nuncio with an offer to help open humanitarian corridors. It seems that there is such an agreement with the Russian side. If this works, we will be very grateful to the Pope of Rome for his personal involvement and attempts to help prevent a humanitarian catastrophe," the ministry's press service said, citing Vereschuk.