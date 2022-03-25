Facts

13:52 25.03.2022

Belgian PM considers sanctions against Russian economy best way to stop military operation in Ukraine

The best way to stop Russia's military actions in Ukraine is to apply economic sanctions against Moscow, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo believes.

"The consequences of these economic sanctions are very strong. It's hard to wage a war if it's not supported by the economic machine," De Croo told reporters in Brussels on Friday ahead of a second-day EU summit meeting on events in Ukraine.

"The Russian economic machine was already quite weak, and every day the application of sanctions weakens it even more," the prime minister argued.

He added that the war in Ukraine affects many countries due to high energy and food prices. "The sooner this war is over, the better the whole world will feel," De Croo said.

According to him, solidarity with Ukraine is due to the fact that countries that comply with sanctions will survive the difficulties. "But it's better if we stick together. It's better if we apply these sanctions in the same way. And not only European countries, but all countries of the world," the Belgian prime minister said.

Tags: #sanctions #belgium
