In 1992, Ukraine had 225 air defense systems, in 2019 about 60 – Zelenskyy

In 1992, Ukraine had 225 air defense systems, in 2019 their number decreased to about 60, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"In 1992, Ukraine had 225 air defense systems. In 1919, I think there were about 60. Most of the systems went somewhere, I don't know, in the period 2000-2019," Zelenskyy told reporters during a briefing on Thursday.

According to him, by 2000, Ukraine had about 160 systems left.

"Why am I saying this, not even because of who gave them, where they were given, sold, stolen, I'm not talking about that now, I'm talking about the fact that we need to understand what the density of Ukraine's defense was. For what? In order to understand what kind of defense the Russians had. Because our systems were sold not only somewhere there, to the Middle East, but to the Russians as well," Zelenskyy emphasized.