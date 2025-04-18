Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:12 18.04.2025

Raiffeisen Bank opens fourth underground branch in Sumy

Raiffeisen Bank has opened a fourth underground service area in a shelter in Sumy.

"This is our contribution to ensuring that financial stability remains accessible even in the most difficult conditions," the bank's retail business director Artem Nidzelsky was quoted as saying in a bank press release on Friday.

The underground branch is located in the seventh Sumy branch at 1 Pokrovska Street.

This is the second such branch in Sumy. Previously, similar branches of Raiffeisen Bank were opened in Kharkiv and Dnipro. Sumy residents can receive a full range of banking services.

Tags: #branch #underground #raiffeisen_bank

