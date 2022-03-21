President's Office urges officials not to disclose info on purchase of weapons, preparation of counteroffensives

Advisor to the Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak has asked high-ranking officials not to disclose information about the purchase of weapons and the preparation of counteroffensives by the Ukrainian servicemen.

"Russia still does not understand the reasons why they are definitely losing the war. We will definitely explain. On all fronts - military, diplomatic, sanctions and negotiation. I urge high-ranking officials to speak fewer public words about the purchase of weapons and even fewer words about preparing our counteroffensives," Podoliak said on the Telegram channel on Monday.