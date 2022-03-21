Facts

16:55 21.03.2022

Retroville mall in Kyiv partially damaged by aggressor's shelling

The Retroville shopping center in Podilsky district of Kyiv came under fire by the Russian military on March 20, one of the entrances to the shopping center, office building and fitness center was damaged.

"As a result of the shelling, damage was caused to the office building and the Sport Life sports center. In addition, the facades on the southeast side of the Retroville shopping and entertainment center, one of the eight entrances to the shopping and entertainment center, were damaged. Part of the shop windows were broken, the decoration inside the shopping center was damaged," the Retroville shopping center press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

Repair and restoration work will be carried out at the mall, all damage will be removed. There is no question of the complete destruction of the shopping center, the press service said.

According to the statement, the fire in the parking lot next to the mall was contained by the State Emergency Service on the night of March 21.

As reported, as a result of a missile attack on Podilsky district of Kyiv, eight people were killed, information about the dead and wounded is being specified.

Tags: #kyiv #war #retroville
Interfax-Ukraine
