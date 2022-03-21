European Commission soon to provide opinion on possibility of Ukraine's membership in EU – EU Commissioner
The European Commission will provide an opinion on the possibility of Ukraine's membership in the European Union as soon as possible, European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi has said.
"EU continues to stand by Ukraine & its people, delivering assistance. And we started working on delivering an opinion on the basis of the application for membership for Ukraine. We will work as fast as we can," he wrote in Twitter on Monday.