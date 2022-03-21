Facts

13:13 21.03.2022

Not enough progress in Moscow-Kyiv talks for Putin-Zelensky meeting thus far – Peskov

Progress seen in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is not sufficient thus far to discuss direct contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and is inconsistent with how the situation is developing for Ukraine, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"The degree of progress in the negotiations perhaps is not what would be desirable and not what the development of the situation for the Ukrainian side would call for," Peskov told journalists on Monday, when asked about the state of the negotiating process and whether the parties have managed to reach some common ground.

He declined to give any details of the negotiations.

Speaking about prospects for contacts between the two leaders, Peskov said, "To begin speaking about a meeting between the two presidents, the homework should be done first, namely negotiations should be held and their results agreed upon."

"No significant progress has been ensured thus far. They [Putin and Zelensky] would simply have nothing to formalize, there are no agreements that they could formalize," he said.

 

