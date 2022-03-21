Facts

12:33 21.03.2022

Rada chairman calls on participants of Kalinowski Forum to create parliamentary and govt coalitions to protect Ukraine

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk calls on the participants of the Kalinowski Forum to create parliamentary and government coalitions that would work on the issue of closing airspace over Ukraine.

"I urge you to create coalitions between parliamentarians and governments to protect our and your freedom, to protect our common right to life," Stefanchuk said during an online speech at the Kalinowski Forum.

According to the website of the Ukrainian parliament, Stefanchuk said that such coalitions should already work on the issues of introducing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, creating an effective air defense system, establishing international security rules, and ensuring the life of large cities.

"Let's work to provide decisive support for Ukraine's accession to the EU. Let's break business agreements with Russia as an aggressor country, including oil and gas imports. This oil and gas smells of the blood of Ukrainian children innocently killed by the Russian occupier," Stefanchuk said.

He added that it is not only about Ukraine, but also about the whole of Europe, if it sees itself free in the future. The head of the Verkhovna Rada also addressed the Belarusians with a request not to be silent.

"Airplanes take off from your territory every day and launch rockets that kill our children. The shock that Kyiv is experiencing, and the hell that suburban cities and towns near Kyiv are in, would not have been possible without the assistance of the Republic of Belarus. It is from these territories the Russian occupier entered the north of our state insidiously at night. Do not be silent! You know what to do. Life in slavery is not life. Make the Belarusian soldiers stand for your freedom. Now history is being written, and we know that history does not forgive crimes," Stefanchuk said.

Tags: #ukraine #rada #sky #closing
