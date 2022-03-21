Facts

12:26 21.03.2022

Nearly 1,000 buildings, mostly residential buildings, destroyed as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv - Terekhov

As a result of constant shelling of Kharkiv by the Russian army, 972 buildings were destroyed in the city, more than three-quarters of which (778) were residential buildings.

According to the press service of the Kharkiv City Council, Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on the air of the national telethon.

"According to him, the situation in the city remains difficult, the shelling of residential areas does not stop, and rescuers, together with utilities and volunteers, continue to clear the rubble," the report says.

At the same time, Terekhov noted that the city authorities are already working on plans for the revival of Kharkiv.

"Today we are actively working with architects and builders to revive the city of Kharkiv. We have a clear understanding of how and what needs to be done. Of course, there will be a lot of work, but I am sure that we will do everything. I met with people, and the guys come to me and say: 'Let's revive the city of Kharkiv together. We are ready to work 24 hours a day to revive the city.' And this is a special Kharkiv spirit that cannot be expressed in words. Therefore, I have a clear belief that we will revive the city," Terekhov said.

