Health Ministry bans sale and use of medicines produced in Belarus

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has banned the sale and use of 39 medicines produced in Belarus.

According to the agency's website, the matter concerns drugs whose manufacturers and/or applicants have a legal address and/or address of doing business in the Republic of Belarus.

The validity of registration certificates for these medicines was terminated by the order of the Ministry of Health of March 19.

The ministry clarifies that these medicines, already imported and put into circulation on the territory of Ukraine, can be sold and used in Ukraine before their expiration date.

"All Belarusian factories, whose products were presented in Ukraine, produced generics, that is, non-original drugs. Similar generic medicines are produced by Ukrainian pharmaceutical companies, so the rejection of Belarusian drugs does not pose any threat or harm to the provision of medicines to Ukrainians," the department emphasizes.