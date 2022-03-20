Facts

20:11 20.03.2022

Contact with humanitarian convoy heading to Volchansk cut off when entering temporarily uncontrolled territory - Sinehubov

2 min read
Contact with humanitarian convoy heading to Volchansk cut off when entering temporarily uncontrolled territory - Sinehubov

The occupiers disrupted the "green corridors" for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Mala Rohan (Kharkiv region), Oleh Sinehubov, the head of the regional military administration, said.

"We were informed about provocations, and that's what happened: the occupiers disrupted the green corridors. Therefore, it was decided to unload the aid elsewhere," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also said that communication with another humanitarian convoy heading for Volchansk was interrupted as soon as it entered the temporarily uncontrolled territory.

"Another humanitarian convoy of ambulances, buses and trucks was heading to Volchansk. As soon as they entered the temporarily uncontrolled territory, the connection was cut off. Now we are trying to establish the location with the Office of the President, with Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereschuk. Probably the column is under the control of the occupying forces. Doing our best to get our people back," Sinehubov wrote.

At the same time, he noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped the attempts of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to become more active in the direction of Derhachi and Izium.

"We observed the activity of enemy troops, they tried to activate in the direction of Derhachi, Izium, but were utterly defeated by our Armed Forces. We are ready for any scenarios!" Sinehubov wrote.

Tags: #ukraine #war #communications
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

22:00 22.03.2022
Pentagon believes that AFU are able to restore control over territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia - CNN

Pentagon believes that AFU are able to restore control over territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia - CNN

21:20 22.03.2022
Russian troops try to deploy evacuation buses from Mariupol to Donetsk - Yemchenko

Russian troops try to deploy evacuation buses from Mariupol to Donetsk - Yemchenko

21:13 22.03.2022
Production facility, warehouses of Polish Plast-Box burned down in Chernihiv due to actions of Russian army

Production facility, warehouses of Polish Plast-Box burned down in Chernihiv due to actions of Russian army

21:05 22.03.2022
Enemy continues to carry out missile, bomb strikes on infrastructure facilities, including from territory of Belarus - AFU General Staff

Enemy continues to carry out missile, bomb strikes on infrastructure facilities, including from territory of Belarus - AFU General Staff

21:01 22.03.2022
Zelensky to take part in NATO summit on March 24 via video format – presidential press secretary

Zelensky to take part in NATO summit on March 24 via video format – presidential press secretary

20:37 22.03.2022
In shelling of Kyiv one person killed, three more wounded – authorities

In shelling of Kyiv one person killed, three more wounded – authorities

20:01 22.03.2022
Denmark does not consider it necessary to integrate refugees from Ukraine into society

Denmark does not consider it necessary to integrate refugees from Ukraine into society

20:00 22.03.2022
Ukraine's GDP may reduce by third from pre-war - IMF head

Ukraine's GDP may reduce by third from pre-war - IMF head

19:44 22.03.2022
Poroshenko calls on Persian Gulf countries to increase oil and gas supply to global market

Poroshenko calls on Persian Gulf countries to increase oil and gas supply to global market

18:46 22.03.2022
Russian invaders launch missile attack on Pavlohrad, railway station destroyed, one person killed – authorities

Russian invaders launch missile attack on Pavlohrad, railway station destroyed, one person killed – authorities

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

USA, partners prepare to announce new sanctions against Russia on Thursday – Biden adviser

Russian plane shot down over Mariupol after shelling city for several weeks

Russian invaders launch missile attack on Pavlohrad, railway station destroyed, one person killed – authorities

Occupiers release from captivity hromadske journalist detained on Saturday

Civilian casualty figures in Ukraine at least 953 dead, 1,557 wounded – UN

LATEST

USA, partners prepare to announce new sanctions against Russia on Thursday – Biden adviser

Seimas of Lithuania insists on early abandonment of Russian oil and gas

Photojournalist Levin disappears during fighting near Kyiv – Rada committee

Journalist Nevzorov accused of disseminating false information about actions of Russian army

Russian missile flying towards Kropyvnytsky shot down over Mykolaiv region

Anonymous hackers leak database of Nestle cooperating with Russia

Russian plane shot down over Mariupol after shelling city for several weeks

Occupiers release from captivity hromadske journalist detained on Saturday

Civilian casualty figures in Ukraine at least 953 dead, 1,557 wounded – UN

SBU creates generalized portrait of occupier based on documents of prisoners of war: school education, liter of vodka in diet

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD