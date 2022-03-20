Contact with humanitarian convoy heading to Volchansk cut off when entering temporarily uncontrolled territory - Sinehubov

The occupiers disrupted the "green corridors" for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Mala Rohan (Kharkiv region), Oleh Sinehubov, the head of the regional military administration, said.

"We were informed about provocations, and that's what happened: the occupiers disrupted the green corridors. Therefore, it was decided to unload the aid elsewhere," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also said that communication with another humanitarian convoy heading for Volchansk was interrupted as soon as it entered the temporarily uncontrolled territory.

"Another humanitarian convoy of ambulances, buses and trucks was heading to Volchansk. As soon as they entered the temporarily uncontrolled territory, the connection was cut off. Now we are trying to establish the location with the Office of the President, with Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereschuk. Probably the column is under the control of the occupying forces. Doing our best to get our people back," Sinehubov wrote.

At the same time, he noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped the attempts of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to become more active in the direction of Derhachi and Izium.

"We observed the activity of enemy troops, they tried to activate in the direction of Derhachi, Izium, but were utterly defeated by our Armed Forces. We are ready for any scenarios!" Sinehubov wrote.