Enemy offensive stopped in almost all directions – AFU General Staff

The offensive advance of the aggressor has been stopped in almost all directions, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

The enemy continues to suffer losses, and to make up for the losses of personnel, it conducts covert mobilization in Kuban, Primorsky Territory, Yaroslavl Region and other regions of the Ural Federal District.

Russian propagandists are preparing the population of the Russian Federation for a long war, and are also spreading propaganda about alleged success in carrying out the so-called "special military operation", hold public events to support the war in Ukraine.

There is information about sending "volunteers" from Libya to Ukraine in order to participate in hostilities on the side of the Russian Federation.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the mobilization of students aged 18 and over continues.

The occupiers began replacing military units with units of the National Guard and the police in the city of Kherson.

The enemy lost the consolidated detachment of the sixth tank regiment during the next attempt to attack Kyiv. In Brovary district, enemy units remain cut off from the supply of fuel and food.