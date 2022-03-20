Facts

19:56 20.03.2022

Zelensky to people of Israel: Ukrainians made their choice 80 years ago and saved Jews, now you have such a choice

2 min read
Zelensky to people of Israel: Ukrainians made their choice 80 years ago and saved Jews, now you have such a choice

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking to the members of parliament, the government and the people of Israel, said that the people of Ukraine during the Second World War made their choice by saving the Jews, now the Israelis are facing the same choice.

"Ukrainians made their choice 80 years ago. They saved the Jews. And therefore among us there are Righteous Among the Nations. The people of Israel! Now you have such a choice," Zelensky said.

In his address, the president spoke about the fall of Russian missiles on Babyn Yar in Kyiv, where tens of thousands of Holocaust victims are buried, as well as the shelling of Uman, which the Israelis annually visit for pilgrimage to the grave of tzadik Nachman.

"What will remain of all these cities of Ukraine after this terrible war? I am sure that every word of my appeal in your hearts is reflected in pain, because you feel what I am talking about. But can you explain why we are still turning to the whole world for help. We are turning to you for help, elementary visas. What is it? Indifference, calculation, or just mediation ... I will only say one thing: indifference kills. Calculations are often erroneous, and mediation can be between states, but not between good and evil," the head of state said.

"Everyone in Israel knows that your missile defense is the best, most powerful. Everyone knows that your weapons are strong, that you are great. You know how to defend your state interests, the interests of your people and you can definitely help our people. Protect the lives of Ukrainians, the lives of Ukrainian Jews. We can ask for a long time why we cannot get weapons from you or why Israel has not imposed sanctions against Russia, why it does not put pressure on Russian business. But the answer is still up to you. Dear brothers and sisters! And then you have to live with this answer," Zelensky summed up.

Tags: #israel #war #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:46 20.03.2022
Three people injured, 13 buildings damaged in Zhytomyr region as a result of airstrike - Emergency Service

Three people injured, 13 buildings damaged in Zhytomyr region as a result of airstrike - Emergency Service

20:44 20.03.2022
Stefanchuk to Russian soldiers: Russian authorities will say they didn't send you to Ukraine

Stefanchuk to Russian soldiers: Russian authorities will say they didn't send you to Ukraine

20:11 20.03.2022
Contact with humanitarian convoy heading to Volchansk cut off when entering temporarily uncontrolled territory - Sinehubov

Contact with humanitarian convoy heading to Volchansk cut off when entering temporarily uncontrolled territory - Sinehubov

19:42 20.03.2022
Biden not planning to visit Ukraine next week - White House spokesperson

Biden not planning to visit Ukraine next week - White House spokesperson

19:30 20.03.2022
Zelensky to people of Israel: Ukrainians made their choice 80 years ago and saved Jews, now you have such a choice

Zelensky to people of Israel: Ukrainians made their choice 80 years ago and saved Jews, now you have such a choice

19:05 20.03.2022
I have right to compare our war for survival with WW II – Zelensky

I have right to compare our war for survival with WW II – Zelensky

18:32 20.03.2022
Kharkiv defenders receive batch of drones and body armor - MP Yakymenko

Kharkiv defenders receive batch of drones and body armor - MP Yakymenko

18:18 20.03.2022
Homeowners who shelter IDPs for free will get about UAH 450 per/month for each to compensate for utilities - Regional Development Ministry

Homeowners who shelter IDPs for free will get about UAH 450 per/month for each to compensate for utilities - Regional Development Ministry

17:40 20.03.2022
Abduction of local authorities continues in Russian-occupied territories - Denisova

Abduction of local authorities continues in Russian-occupied territories - Denisova

17:24 20.03.2022
Zelensky: I'm ready for negotiations with Putin, their failure could lead to third world war

Zelensky: I'm ready for negotiations with Putin, their failure could lead to third world war

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy offensive stopped in almost all directions – AFU General Staff

Biden not planning to visit Ukraine next week - White House spokesperson

Zelensky to people of Israel: Ukrainians made their choice 80 years ago and saved Jews, now you have such a choice

I have right to compare our war for survival with WW II – Zelensky

Zelensky: I'm ready for negotiations with Putin, their failure could lead to third world war

LATEST

War in Ukraine kills at least 902 civilians, 1,459 injured - UN

Health Ministry bans sale and use of medicines produced in Belarus

Enemy offensive stopped in almost all directions – AFU General Staff

Number of those who left Ukraine for EU, Moldova on March 19 remains at level of about 50,000 - Border Service

Biden not planning to visit Ukraine next week - White House spokesperson

Number of those who left Ukraine for EU, Moldova on March 19 remains at level of about 50,000 - Border Service

Our task is to complete all procedures in 2-3 months so that EU makes political decision on Ukraine's membership - Stefanishyna

We expect China and U.S. to join forces to stop Russian aggression - Stefanishyna

Another Russian missile shot down over Vinnytsia region – administration head

Russian General Staff had absolutely no objective analytics on Ukraine - Podoliak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD