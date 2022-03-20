Another Russian missile shot down over Vinnytsia region – administration head

The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down another missile fired by the Russian Federation over the territory of Vinnytsia region, the head of Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Borzov, said.

"Our Armed Forces continue to shoot down missiles over Vinnytsia region, a Russian missile has just been shot down," Borzov said in a video message on the Telegram channel.

He noted that the situation in Vinnytsia region is calm, there are no active hostilities.