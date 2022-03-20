Facts

15:46 20.03.2022

In Kyiv, as a result of shell fragments hit residential building, fire breaks out, there are victims

In Kyiv, as a result of shell fragments hit residential building, fire breaks out, there are victims

On Sunday, March 20, at about 13:59, the Rescue Service received a message about a fire in a multi-storey residential building in Sviatoshynsky district of Kyiv, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports.

"Upon arrival, the rescuers found that as a result of the impact of shell fragments, a fire broke out on the balcony of the fourth floor of a ten-storey residential building and two private cars," the Telegram channel said.

The fire was localized at 14:24 and eliminated at 14:41.

Residents are being evacuated from the building. So far, six people have been evacuated.

According to mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko, five people were injured in the fire, two of them were hospitalized.

"At the moment, there are no dead," the mayor said.

Firefighters and paramedics continue to work at the scene of the fire.

Tags: #kyiv #war
