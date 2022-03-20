Facts

14:57 20.03.2022

Some 93% of Ukrainians believe in victory, 89% against temporary truce with Russia – poll

2 min read
The vast majority of Ukrainians, 93%, believe that Ukraine will be able to repel the attack of the Russian Federation, while confidence in victory dominates in all regions of the country, according to a poll conducted by the Rating sociological group on March 18.

Almost half (47%) of those polled hope that Ukraine will be able to win the war with the Russian Federation in the next few weeks. A quarter (23%) believe that the war will last several months. Only 12% think that the war will end in six months or a year or more. There are practically no those who do not believe in victory at all. 17% still found it difficult to answer this question.

Direct negotiations between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin on ending the war are supported by 74% of respondents, a quarter do not. There are slightly more supporters of direct negotiations in the south and east of the country, but in other regions there are also such majority.

At the same time, the signing of a temporary truce with the Russian Federation without the withdrawal of its troops from the territory of Ukraine, according to 89% of the population, is unacceptable.

During the study, 1,000 respondents over 18 years of age and older in all areas, except for temporarily occupied ones were interviewed using the CATI method (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews). The error of the representativeness of the study with a confidence probability of 0.95 is no more than 3.1%.

