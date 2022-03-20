Facts

12:20 20.03.2022

Aggressor loses about 14,700 personnel, 476 tanks and 96 aircraft in Ukraine

The total combat losses of the Russian occupying army since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of the morning of March 20, amounted to approximately 14,700 personnel, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

The Russian Federation also lost 476 tanks, 1,487 armored combat vehicles, 230 artillery systems, 74 multiple launch rocket systems, 44 air defense systems, 96 aircraft, 118 helicopters, 947 vehicles, 3 ships/boats, 60 tanks with fuel and lubricants, 21 unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level and 12 units of special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Sunday.

"The data is being specified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities," the General Staff added.

Interfax-Ukraine
