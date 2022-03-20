Facts

12:08 20.03.2022

Front line of Ukrainian defense littered with corpses of Russian soldiers in places of especially brutal battles – Zelensky

Front line of Ukrainian defense littered with corpses of Russian soldiers in places of especially brutal battles – Zelensky

In places of especially fierce battles, the front line of our defense is simply littered with the corpses of Russian soldiers, and no one takes these corpses, these bodies, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on the night from Saturday to Sunday.

"New units are being driven on the offensive against them. Some reserves that the command of the Russian troops is gathering wherever they can," he said. According to Zelensky, "we are well aware that in Russia there is simply a bottomless human resource and a lot of equipment, missiles and bombs."

"But I want to ask the citizens of Russia. What have they done to you over the years? Do the words "son," "mother," "father" mean nothing to you anymore? Already more than 14,000 of your soldiers have been killed. This is 14,000 mothers. This is 14,000 fathers. These are wives, these are children, relatives and friends. And you don't notice it? But there will only be more victims as long as the war continues. Your war against us, Russia against Ukraine on our land," Zelensky said.

 

