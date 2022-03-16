Over 5,600 tonnes of humanitarian cargo cross border of Ukraine over past day - customs

Over 5,600 tonnes of humanitarian cargo crossed the border of Ukraine over the past day, including ambulances and fire trucks, the State Customs Service reported.

"The total volume of humanitarian aid imported and cleared by customs officers on March 15 is 5,646 tonnes. In particular, fire-resistant protective insulating materials, fire extinguishers, clothes, shoes, food, hygiene products, medicines, generators, medical supplies, furniture were imported over the past day," the agency said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

In particular, Ukraine received 145 vehicles as humanitarian aid over the past day.

As reported, on March 14, the customs service reported on the clearance of 4,600 tonnes of humanitarian aid.