Facts

18:24 16.03.2022

Secretary General Stoltenberg: NATO to not deploy its forces either on Ukrainian land or in sky

3 min read
Secretary General Stoltenberg: NATO to not deploy its forces either on Ukrainian land or in sky

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg states that the allies are united in the fact that the forces of the alliance will not be involved either on the ground or in the sky of Ukraine. The responsibility of the alliance is to ensure that this war does not go beyond Ukraine.

So he answered the question of journalists at a press conference on Wednesday in Brussels, as during an extraordinary meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of defense ministers, the allies raised the issue of ensuring a no-fly zone in the Ukrainian sky.

The Allies are united both in providing support for Ukraine and its right to self-defense, and united that NATO should not deploy its forces on the ground or airspace of Ukraine, because we have a responsibility to ensure that this conflict, this war does not escalate outside of Ukraine, Stoltenberg said, continuing: We see death, destruction, human suffering in Ukraine, but it will be even worse if NATO takes actions that turn this into a full-scale war between NATO and Russia.

Stoltenberg once again stressed that the position of the allies not to send NATO troops to Ukraine is the same.

He gave a similar answer to a question regarding Poland's proposal to send NATO troops as part of a peacekeeping mission. We support peace efforts, we call on Putin to withdraw troops, but we have no plans to deploy NATO forces on Ukrainian territory, Stoltenberg repeated.

At the same time, the Secretary General stated that peace is needed in Ukraine. Therefore, Russia and President Putin must stop the war and withdraw their troops. We support all efforts aimed at finding a solution, all efforts aimed at a diplomatic solution. We support and welcome the negotiations that are now underway between Ukraine and Russia. At the same time we support Ukraine, he continued.

Stoltenberg also believes that the results of the talks between Ukraine and Russia are closely linked to the situation on the battlefield. I am convinced that one of the reasons – and the Ukrainians say they see some steps in the right direction – is because they were able to repel a blow, that they were able to fight the forces of the Russian intervention. Alliance support for the Ukrainian armed forces is also very important in terms of what they can achieve at the negotiating table with Russia, the NATO Secretary General said.

Tags: #nato
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:42 16.03.2022
Poland's Defense Minister presents NATO with project for peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Poland's Defense Minister presents NATO with project for peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

19:11 16.03.2022
Stoltenberg: Putin underestimates Ukrainians, but one should not underestimate Russia's ability to continue war

Stoltenberg: Putin underestimates Ukrainians, but one should not underestimate Russia's ability to continue war

18:39 16.03.2022
NATO will continue to support Ukraine in its opposition to Russian aggression - Stoltenberg

NATO will continue to support Ukraine in its opposition to Russian aggression - Stoltenberg

18:32 16.03.2022
Stoltenberg to Zelensky: only Ukraine and allies will decide whether or not to be in NATO

Stoltenberg to Zelensky: only Ukraine and allies will decide whether or not to be in NATO

11:47 16.03.2022
NATO PA spring session moved from Kyiv to Vilnius

NATO PA spring session moved from Kyiv to Vilnius

19:19 15.03.2022
Stoltenberg convenes extraordinary Alliance summit for March 24 to discuss Russian invasion of Ukraine

Stoltenberg convenes extraordinary Alliance summit for March 24 to discuss Russian invasion of Ukraine

17:45 15.03.2022
NATO doesn’t exclude use of chemical weapons by Russia - Stoltenberg

NATO doesn’t exclude use of chemical weapons by Russia - Stoltenberg

17:23 15.03.2022
Zelensky about NATO: We heard that we can't join it, people beginning to understand this, rely on themselves

Zelensky about NATO: We heard that we can't join it, people beginning to understand this, rely on themselves

17:15 15.03.2022
Ukraine needs long-term, legally secured security guarantees - Zelensky

Ukraine needs long-term, legally secured security guarantees - Zelensky

16:56 15.03.2022
Ukraine needs long-term, legally secured security guarantees - Zelensky

Ukraine needs long-term, legally secured security guarantees - Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Draft Ukraine-Russia treaty published by FT reflects Russian requests, nothing more – Podoliak

Biden decides to give Ukraine extra $ 800 mln military aid

Mayor of Melitopol freed from Russian captivity – Yermak

Invaders drop bomb on Mariupol Drama Theater, where residents were hiding, number of dead unknown - city council

As result of shelling by occupiers of those evacuated from Mariupol, no deaths, five people injured, child in serious condition

LATEST

Zelensky discusses with PM of Ireland countering Russian aggression

Kuleba thanks Bahrain for humanitarian aid

Zelensky discusses with Erdogan ways to intensify dialogue on ending war with Russia

International Court of Justice testifies that Russia's invasion of Ukraine not provoked, based on fake - Kuleba

U.S. will continue to put pressure on Russia, isolate it on world arena - Biden

China continues to make efforts to promote peace talks in Ukraine – Chinese FM

New U.S. aid to Ukraine includes 800 Stinger air defense systems and 2,000 Javelin – White House

Draft Ukraine-Russia treaty published by FT reflects Russian requests, nothing more – Podoliak

Over 5,600 tonnes of humanitarian cargo cross border of Ukraine over past day - customs

Ukraine's MFA promises to return Crimea, hold Russia accountable for all crimes committed in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD