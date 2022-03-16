Facts

14:50 16.03.2022

European Commission condemns killings of civilians, journalists: these killings not to be unpunished

European Commission condemns killings of civilians, journalists: these killings not to be unpunished

The European Commission has condemned the murder of journalists covering Russia's war against Ukraine: these crimes will not go unpunished.

The relevant statement was made on Wednesday in Brussels by representative of the European Commission Eric Mamer.

The official said the commission discussed the situation in Ukraine, the needs of the Ukrainian side and the reaction of the Commission to them. In this context, the commission condemn in the strongest possible terms the attacks on civilians that occur on a daily basis, in particular the murders of Fox News journalist Pierre Zakrevsky and Oleksandra Kuvshynova yesterday, literally the day after the assassination of American journalist Brent Renaud. These are crimes that cannot and will not go unpunished, according to Mamer.

