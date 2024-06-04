Facts

19:34 04.06.2024

Upper house of Swiss parliament rejects CHF 5 bln aid plan for Ukraine due to 'debt brake'

3 min read
Upper house of Swiss parliament rejects CHF 5 bln aid plan for Ukraine due to 'debt brake'

On June 3, the Upper House of the Swiss Parliament (Le Conseil des États) rejected a proposal to adopt a federal law on an emergency contribution of CHF 15 billion to ensure the security of Switzerland and peace in Europe in connection with the war against Ukraine, which provided for CHF 10.1 billion until 2030 for the Swiss army and CHF 5 billion for Ukraine.

According to the transcript on the parliamentary website, 15 deputies voted in favor, 28 voted against and two abstained; the main complaint was a possible violation by law of the "debt brake" introduced into the federal constitution of the country in 2003, which obliges the federal center to maintain a balance of income and expenditure of budgets at all levels.

"The majority of the members of the Finance Commission are of the opinion that both military expenditures and expenditures on the reconstruction of Ukraine can be planned and controlled even in the current security policy situation and are therefore not extraordinary," said Jakob Stark.

According to him, the commission, by a vote of 11 to 2, did not consider these expenses so extraordinary as to make exceptions to the "debt brake."

"The adoption of this proposal would break the dam for all other desires in parliament that cannot be financed through the normal financial budget. It would open the door to the accumulation of immeasurable amounts of debt to the detriment of future generations," said Josef Dittli, on behalf of the minority.

He added that when 50,000 Ukrainians sought protection in Switzerland over several weeks in March 2022, it was obvious and correct to allocate emergency expenses. The deputy believes that today there is no urgency or need to immediately spend billions to bypass the "debt brake," as in the case of quarantine or a natural disaster.

Dittlii also criticized the decision to combine the allocation of funds to the Swiss army and Ukraine in one bill. "This limits free expression. In the event of a referendum, many voters will find themselves in a difficult position. You can only accept both or reject both (proposals), although internal communication is far from a given," the deputy explained his position.

Several of his colleagues have expressed doubts about the need to allocate funds for the reconstruction of Ukraine while the war started by Russia continues. "There is no point in starting reconstruction ... during the war. You never know how the war will develop, and then the restoration you have begun may soon be disrupted again. I think it is too early to talk about reconstruction. But it is important to talk about humanitarian assistance," said Peter Hegglin. According to him, the CHF 1.4 billion allocated by Switzerland to support refugees with protection status in the country is already a large amount.

There was also a more radical objection to aid to Ukraine by Carlo Sommaruga, according to whom the allocation of CHF 1.5 billion to Ukraine over the next four years from the international cooperation budget would deprive this money of people more in need and suffering from poverty and hunger in countries where the human development index is significantly lower than in Ukraine.

At the same time, a number of deputies stated the urgent need to increase support for Ukraine today, since its critical infrastructure is being destroyed daily by Russia, and emphasized that the allocation of this assistance will be in order to strengthen the security of Switzerland.

Tags: #switzerland #rejection #help

MORE ABOUT

21:04 10.05.2024
New US military aid package includes ammunition, Highmars, Bradleys, armored personnel carriers – Department of Defense

New US military aid package includes ammunition, Highmars, Bradleys, armored personnel carriers – Department of Defense

19:48 10.05.2024
Biden orders $400 mln in military aid to Ukraine

Biden orders $400 mln in military aid to Ukraine

20:55 07.05.2024
Coordination meeting held in Kyiv between Italian Embassy, ​​AICS office, Italian humanitarian organizations

Coordination meeting held in Kyiv between Italian Embassy, ​​AICS office, Italian humanitarian organizations

15:32 02.05.2024
Russia not invited to Peace Summit at this stage, peace process without Russia unthinkable – Swiss FDFA

Russia not invited to Peace Summit at this stage, peace process without Russia unthinkable – Swiss FDFA

20:40 30.04.2024
Zelenskyy thanks Latvia for decision to provide new package of military assistance to Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks Latvia for decision to provide new package of military assistance to Ukraine

20:22 30.04.2024
Kyiv hands over 20 new Toyota Hilux pickup trucks to soldiers of third assault brigade – Klitschko

Kyiv hands over 20 new Toyota Hilux pickup trucks to soldiers of third assault brigade – Klitschko

20:11 30.04.2024
Kyiv hands over 20 new Toyota Hilux pickup trucks to soldiers of third assault brigade – Klitschko

Kyiv hands over 20 new Toyota Hilux pickup trucks to soldiers of third assault brigade – Klitschko

19:38 30.04.2024
Zelenskyy thanks Norway for decision to increase support for Ukraine by $600 mln

Zelenskyy thanks Norway for decision to increase support for Ukraine by $600 mln

21:17 26.04.2024
New aid package to Ukraine to include ammunition, counter-drone systems, support equipment – Pentagon

New aid package to Ukraine to include ammunition, counter-drone systems, support equipment – Pentagon

19:53 22.04.2024
US aid to arrive in Ukraine very soon, it to be what needed on battlefield to achieve success

US aid to arrive in Ukraine very soon, it to be what needed on battlefield to achieve success

AD

HOT NEWS

Protection, restoration of energy must be given total attention of all responsible officials

HQ participants identify priority areas for deployment of expected air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Russia's cruelty towards Ukrainian children who became victims of its aggression is most shameful of its actions

Peace looks like making sure Russia never occupies Ukraine, and doesn't mean NATO membership for country – Biden

Shmyhal: Saving electricity will be part of our daily lives in coming years

LATEST

Protection, restoration of energy must be given total attention of all responsible officials

As result of enemy shelling of Vovchansk community, two civilians injured – prosecutor's office

Hackers attack govt, defense workers via Signal

Nova Poshta plans to install another 500 shelters in branches, terminals

Canada imposes sanctions against associates of Ukrainian ex-president Yanukovych

HQ participants identify priority areas for deployment of expected air defense systems – Zelenskyy

IMI survey: 58% of Ukrainian journalists' psychological state worsened

Russians drop about 300 aerial bombs in Vovchansk area since May 10 – Khortytsia group

Rada approves Zelenskyy's proposal to remove from adopted bill norm on employer's right to dismiss employee for non-informing about ties with persons in Russia, occupation

In south, enemy accumulates small amount of forces, but this is still not resource that is capable of breaking through defense line – Pletenchuk

AD
AD
AD
AD