EU sanctions Russian business captains Rashnikov, Abramovich, Shokhin, Khudaverdyan, Rashevsky, Khan, Kuzmichyov, Kerimov, Ryumin

The European Union has sanctioned another group of Russian business captains.

The individuals sanctioned by the EU this time include entrepreneur Roman Abramovich, businessman and lawmaker Suleiman Kerimov, Alfa Group co-founders German Khan and Alexei Kuzmichev, MMK major shareholder Viktor Rashnikov, Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs President Alexander Shokhin, Rosseti head Andrey Ryumin, Yandex Managing Director Tigran Khudaverdyan, and EuroChem head Vladimir Rashevsky.

The justification for sanctioning many of these Russian business figures includes their participation in the meeting between prominent business figures and President Vladimir Putin on February 24, the day the special military operation in Ukraine began. The section about Khudaverdyan cites a commentary from a former chief of Yandex News, who accused the online service of intentionally hiding information on developments in Ukraine from users.

The companies added to the updated EU sanction list include RN Aero, United Aircraft Corporation, United Shipbuilding Corporation, Russian Helicopters and Uralvagonzavod.