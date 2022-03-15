President of European Council speaks with Putin, calls for immediate ceasefire, withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine

President of the European Council Charles Michel has said that he had a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine.

"I stressed to President of Russia the urgent need to stop Russia's fratricidal war against Ukraine. The EU is united in condemning Russia's aggression, responding with powerful sanctions and providing further support to Ukraine," he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Michel also said that he called for an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russia's military.

"Discussed ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Protection of civilian lives is an absolute priority. Indiscriminate shelling by Russian forces of Ukraine civilians must stop. Russia must urgently enable humanitarian access and safe passage," he added.