Facts

19:54 15.03.2022

President of European Council speaks with Putin, calls for immediate ceasefire, withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine

1 min read
President of European Council speaks with Putin, calls for immediate ceasefire, withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine

President of the European Council Charles Michel has said that he had a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine.

"I stressed to President of Russia the urgent need to stop Russia's fratricidal war against Ukraine. The EU is united in condemning Russia's aggression, responding with powerful sanctions and providing further support to Ukraine," he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Michel also said that he called for an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russia's military.

"Discussed ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Protection of civilian lives is an absolute priority. Indiscriminate shelling by Russian forces of Ukraine civilians must stop. Russia must urgently enable humanitarian access and safe passage," he added.

Tags: #eu #support #rf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:46 15.03.2022
Ukraine can count on help of friends – Polish PM

Ukraine can count on help of friends – Polish PM

20:23 15.03.2022
EU imposing sanctions on 9 Russian companies, including Rosoboronexport, Uralvagonzavod

EU imposing sanctions on 9 Russian companies, including Rosoboronexport, Uralvagonzavod

20:18 15.03.2022
EU sanctions Russian business captains Rashnikov, Abramovich, Shokhin, Khudaverdyan, Rashevsky, Khan, Kuzmichyov, Kerimov, Ryumin

EU sanctions Russian business captains Rashnikov, Abramovich, Shokhin, Khudaverdyan, Rashevsky, Khan, Kuzmichyov, Kerimov, Ryumin

19:40 15.03.2022
Another package of EU sanctions against Russia enters into force

Another package of EU sanctions against Russia enters into force

19:32 15.03.2022
We ask for real support to help us survive - Zelensky in address to Canadian MPs

We ask for real support to help us survive - Zelensky in address to Canadian MPs

19:19 15.03.2022
Stoltenberg convenes extraordinary Alliance summit for March 24 to discuss Russian invasion of Ukraine

Stoltenberg convenes extraordinary Alliance summit for March 24 to discuss Russian invasion of Ukraine

16:38 15.03.2022
British PM: more than 100,000 people, organizations express desire to support Ukrainians fleeing war

British PM: more than 100,000 people, organizations express desire to support Ukrainians fleeing war

15:11 15.03.2022
Imperial Tobacco to transfer its assets in Russia to local legal entity to circumvent sanctions – MP Zhelezniak

Imperial Tobacco to transfer its assets in Russia to local legal entity to circumvent sanctions – MP Zhelezniak

15:02 15.03.2022
Johnson pledges support to help Ukrainians protect from bombardment

Johnson pledges support to help Ukrainians protect from bombardment

13:45 15.03.2022
Almost 17,000 active companies in Ukraine with owners or founders from Russia or Belarus - Opendatabot

Almost 17,000 active companies in Ukraine with owners or founders from Russia or Belarus - Opendatabot

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian military fires at bus during evacuation of civilians from Izium, investigation launched - prosecutor's office

Deployed units of reserve in certain directions regroup, launch counteroffensive, battles for liberation of Mariupol continue - AFU General Staff

Another package of EU sanctions against Russia enters into force

We ask for real support to help us survive - Zelensky in address to Canadian MPs

Stoltenberg convenes extraordinary Alliance summit for March 24 to discuss Russian invasion of Ukraine

LATEST

Some 17 employees of SES killed, 32 injured, 1 in captivity - department

About 20,000 people leave Mariupol in their personal cars along humanitarian corridor - dpty head of President’s Office

Russian invaders launch missile attack on Odesa region, two people injured – military administration

Rada increases spending on army in 2022 by UAH 67.6 bln due to UK loan of GBP 1.7 bln

Michelin suspends tire production in Russia, exports

High Council of Justice to transfer some of its functions to Council of Judges of Ukraine in absence of powers – law

Rada envisages combat immunity for military command, military personnel, territorial defense, law enforcement officers

Biden to visit Europe next week to discuss Russian invasion of Ukraine with European leaders

Shmyhal discusses tightening of sanctions against Russia with PMs of Poland, Slovenia, Czech Republic

Kuleba discusses coordination of steps to close all loopholes that Russia can use to evade sanctions with German foreign minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD