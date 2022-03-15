Zelensky: already adopted sanctions not enough, embargo on any trade with Russia needed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at a meeting of leaders of states of the Joint Expeditionary Force on Tuesday, noted that the already adopted sanctions against Russia are not enough to stop its aggression.

"It seems to me that the adopted sanctions are not enough. Although we are grateful to you all, Russia's aggressive plans have not yet collapsed, and one can understand why. The world is silent due to the seizure of two nuclear power plants by Russian troops. We hear the words – this is too little. They shelled the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe, they threatened the security of the facilities at Chornobyl... What was the response to that? We believe that there is practically none," the President stressed.

He noted that many global companies continue to work on the Russian market – such as Nestle, Philip Morris and Raiffeisen, and another part of the companies announced their withdrawal, but in reality did not even fire their employees.

"We don't have a single international mechanism for influencing corporations: if they ignore blood, the world can't do anything, and this is even when the worst war since the Second World War continues. This needs to be decided, and decided now, before Russia goes further. The sanctions policy should be such that no one could even think about war. The question is not only in Russia – the question is in the future: what else can be. We need a ban for the Russian fleet to use the world ports. We need a complete shutdown of Russian banks from SWIFT. We need the recognition of the Russian state as a terrorist state, because it is so. And we need an embargo on any trade with Russia. We emphasize: we need it, but you also need it, for the whole world, for peace in Ukraine and Europe," the President stressed.