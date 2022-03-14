Facts

21:04 14.03.2022

Armenian, Canadian premiers discuss Karabakh, Ukraine

1 min read

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has discussed growing tensions surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh and the situation in Ukraine in a telephone call with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on Monday.

"The prime ministers of Armenia and Canada have discussed growing tensions surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh, and from the perspective of ensuring stability and peace in the region noted the importance of a comprehensive resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue as part of the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group," the press service for the Armenian government said.

The parties exchanged views on the processes happening in the South Caucasus, including possibilities of delimitation and demarcation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the dialogue between Armenia and Turkey, it said.

"The current situation in Ukraine was addressed," the press service said.

Pashinyan also thanked Canada for its readiness to facilitate the development of democratic institutions in Armenia and said that the country will continue on the path of strengthening them.

Trudeau, for his part, expressed the Canadian government's readiness to continue facilitating the strengthening of democracy in Armenia and deepening bilateral ties in various sectors.

Tags: #canada #premiers #armenia #call
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:04 14.03.2022
Kuleba urges number of large companies to leave Russian market

Kuleba urges number of large companies to leave Russian market

13:56 14.03.2022
Lublin Triangle PMs call on Russians, Belarusians to demand their govts stop war against Ukraine

Lublin Triangle PMs call on Russians, Belarusians to demand their govts stop war against Ukraine

10:38 14.03.2022
Kuleba: Provide Ukraine with weapons, impose more sanctions on Russia to avert larger war

Kuleba: Provide Ukraine with weapons, impose more sanctions on Russia to avert larger war

15:00 12.03.2022
Shmyhal announces joint work with Poland on 'Marshall Plan' for Ukraine

Shmyhal announces joint work with Poland on 'Marshall Plan' for Ukraine

21:42 11.03.2022
Ukraine needs aircraft to stop Russian war crimes – Kuleba

Ukraine needs aircraft to stop Russian war crimes – Kuleba

19:22 11.03.2022
Biden updates Zelensky on new actions taken by US against Russia – White House

Biden updates Zelensky on new actions taken by US against Russia – White House

15:16 11.03.2022
Canadian PM announces sanctions on 5 Russians, 32 Russian defense, manufacturing enterprises

Canadian PM announces sanctions on 5 Russians, 32 Russian defense, manufacturing enterprises

14:07 10.03.2022
Scholz says along with Macron, in talk with Putin, he calls for resolving situation in Ukraine through negotiations – media

Scholz says along with Macron, in talk with Putin, he calls for resolving situation in Ukraine through negotiations – media

11:30 10.03.2022
Stefanchuk appeals to IAEA, UN, NATO, European Parliament, European Commission to help over threat of nuclear disaster from Russia

Stefanchuk appeals to IAEA, UN, NATO, European Parliament, European Commission to help over threat of nuclear disaster from Russia

09:20 10.03.2022
Western leaders should either close Ukrainian skies from Russian missiles, bombs, or give us combat missiles, aircraft – Zelensky

Western leaders should either close Ukrainian skies from Russian missiles, bombs, or give us combat missiles, aircraft – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Lavina Mall trade center in Kyiv attacked

British journalist suffers shrapnel fracture of both legs in Ukraine – Venediktova

EU permanent reps agree another package of sanctions against Russia, it will be posted, enter into force soon - French permanent reps

U.S. discussing possibility of complete embargo on trade with Russia

EC President informs Zelensky about fourth package of sanctions against Russia

LATEST

Targeted destruction of agricultural machinery by invaders jeopardizes spring sowing campaign - Main Intelligence Directorate of Defense Ministry

Zelensky, Polish president, premiers of Israel, Luxembourg agree on further actions due to Russian aggression in Ukraine

Flow of Ukrainian refugees to Moldova decreasing – Interior Ministry

Ukrenergo has enough motivated specialists to promptly restore energy infrastructure – head

Ukraine demands immediate expulsion of Russia from Council of Europe – Shmyhal

Lavina Mall trade center in Kyiv attacked

American doctors to work in field hospital near Lviv, Israeli ones in Yavoriv region

Kuleba, Estonian FM discusses steps to force Russia to stop aggression, war crimes against Ukrainians

Erdogan and Scholz discuss situation in Ukraine

Kuleba speaks with Iranian Foreign Minister on eve of his trip to Moscow

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD