Armenian, Canadian premiers discuss Karabakh, Ukraine

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has discussed growing tensions surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh and the situation in Ukraine in a telephone call with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on Monday.

"The prime ministers of Armenia and Canada have discussed growing tensions surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh, and from the perspective of ensuring stability and peace in the region noted the importance of a comprehensive resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue as part of the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group," the press service for the Armenian government said.

The parties exchanged views on the processes happening in the South Caucasus, including possibilities of delimitation and demarcation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the dialogue between Armenia and Turkey, it said.

"The current situation in Ukraine was addressed," the press service said.

Pashinyan also thanked Canada for its readiness to facilitate the development of democratic institutions in Armenia and said that the country will continue on the path of strengthening them.

Trudeau, for his part, expressed the Canadian government's readiness to continue facilitating the strengthening of democracy in Armenia and deepening bilateral ties in various sectors.