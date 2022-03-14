Australia, Netherlands decide to seek compensation from Russia for downing flight MH17

Australia and the Netherlands intend to seek compensation from the Russian Federation through the International Civil Aviation Organization in the case of the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in Donbas in the summer of 2014, which was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, The Guardian reported.

"The Russian Federation's refusal to take responsibility for its role in the downing of flight MH17 is unacceptable and the Australian government has always said that it will not exclude any legal options in our pursuit of justice," Australia's foreign minister Marise Payne said, who together with attorney general Michaelia Cash announced the launch of the legal action.

The amount of compensation that these countries will seek from Russia is not specified.