16:50 13.03.2022

Minister Tkachenko calls on EU Commissioner Breton to support imposing sanctions on all Russian TV channels, ban broadcasting in EU

Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko calls on EU Commissioner for the Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs Thierry Breton to support in imposing sanctions on all Russian TV channels broadcasting by satellites or any other technology and to ban their broadcasting on the EU territory.

According to a report of Tkachenko on his Telegram channel, he also asked the EU Commissioner to recommend that providers broadcast the UAtogether marathon, which is available in English, instead of Russian TV channels.

"We count on the active involvement of the EU in the issue of countering Russian misinformation. Ukraine at this time continues the information blockade of Russian propaganda in Europe," he wrote.

17:14 13.03.2022
Interfax-Ukraine
