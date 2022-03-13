Facts

14:37 13.03.2022

EU Council President Michel: kidnappings of mayors, indiscriminate shelling of civilians, Russia's military-political aggression against Ukraine must stop

1 min read
President of the EU Council Charles Michel strongly condemned the indiscriminate shelling of civilians and the kidnapping of the mayors of Ukrainian cities, calling it Russia's "military-political aggression" against Ukraine, which must stop.

This is how Michel commented on the latest developments in the war that Russia unleashed against Ukraine on his Twitter on Sunday.

"Condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia's indiscriminate shelling of civilians in #Ukraine as well as the abduction by Russia of Melitopol and Dniprorudne mayors and other Ukrainians. Such abductions and other pressure on Ukraine's local authorities are another blatant violation of international law. Russia's military and political aggression against Ukraine must stop," he wrote.

