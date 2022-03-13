Facts

11:22 13.03.2022

As result of air raid on Kramatorsk-Lviv train, one person killed, one wounded – Donetsk Regional Military Administration

As a result of a night air raid on the Kramatorsk-Lviv evacuation train, one person was killed and one was wounded, Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said.

"At about 00:00, as a result of an air raid, the Kramatorsk-Lviv evacuation train was damaged. As a result of this cynical crime, one person died, one was injured," Kyrylenko wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

In turn, Ukrzaliznytsia reports that on the night of March 12-13, a passenger train was hit by debris during shelling near the Brusyn station in Donetsk region. It was heading for an evacuation voyage to Lyman to pick up residents of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, who were in the zone of fierce hostilities.

"As a result of the injuries, one of the train attendants of this train died, the other was injured and taken to the hospital in Sloviansk, where she is now being treated. Ukrzaliznytsia is now making every effort to evacuate the train crew of the damaged train and all passengers, including about 100 children, who were waiting for rescue at the station in Lyman," the report says.

Interfax-Ukraine
