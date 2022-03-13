Facts

Humanitarian cargo for Mariupol spends night in Berdiansk – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that a humanitarian cargo that had departed from Zaporizhia to Mariupol the day before "spent the night" in Berdiansk due to the complexity of the route and should arrive at its destination on the afternoon of March 13.

"Humanitarian cargo for Mariupol should be delivered tomorrow afternoon. Due to the complexity of the route, it had to spend the night in Berdiansk," Zelensky said in a video message on Sunday night.

He also added that all humanitarian corridors agreed with the Russian Federation worked, thanks to which 12,729 people were evacuated.

