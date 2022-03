Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi intends to arrive in Kyiv, Head of state-owned enterprise Energoatom Petro Kotin has said.

"But the date of the visit has not yet been set," Kotin said on the air of the #UArazom (together) unity marathon.

He also said that Ukraine needs more active actions from the IAEA, in addition to the concerns expressed.