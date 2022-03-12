Facts

20:13 12.03.2022

Cyber ​​police develop website for military of Russia, Belarus, who do not want to fight against Ukraine – Interior Ministry

Cyber ​​police and volunteers have developed a website for military occupiers who do not want to fight against Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said.

"The online resource will help the military of Russia and Belarus to find contacts of government organizations and detailed instructions on how to refuse to participate in the bloody war against Ukraine," the ministry said in the website on Saturday.

Aggressor military countries are guaranteed compliance with the Geneva Convention on the maintenance of prisoners of war. Also on the site there are links for donations to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as links to official sources of information to counter disinformation.

The site is available in four languages: Ukrainian, Russian, English and Belarusian.

