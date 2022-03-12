Facts

18:43 12.03.2022

One killed, two wounded as result of shelling in Kreminna; occupiers continue shelling in Severodonetsk, Rubizhne – Emergency Service

2 min read
One killed, two wounded as result of shelling in Kreminna; occupiers continue shelling in Severodonetsk, Rubizhne – Emergency Service

Shelling by Russian troops continues in Severodonetsk and Rubizhne, Luhansk region, on Saturday, in Kreminna, a facility was damaged as a result of enemy shelling, one killed and two wounded were found, the State Emergency Service said.

"As a result of shelling in the city of Severodonetsk, a sports and general education school, an apartment in a multi-storey building, a store and a garage caught fire. Rescuers are putting out the fire. Shelling continues," the State Emergency Service said in a Telegram channel.

According to the State Emergency Service, some 11 residential buildings and one apartment in the town of Rubizhne caught fire due to shelling. "There was a fire in the workshop of the pipe plant and the cardboard and packaging plant. Rescuers are putting out fires and helping the population get out of the basements. The shelling of the city continues," the State Emergency Service said.

In the city of Kreminna, a building was damaged as a result of shelling, rescuers found one killed and two wounded.

"Rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Luhansk region are working on the verge of human capabilities, but, despite enemy shelling, they continue to carry out their assigned tasks and help the civilian population."

Tags: #shooting #victims #luhansk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:09 12.03.2022
Eight people injured, 11 houses destroyed amid shelling attack on Mykolaiv last night – mayor

Eight people injured, 11 houses destroyed amid shelling attack on Mykolaiv last night – mayor

12:34 12.03.2022
OHCHR says 564 civilians killed, 982 injured in Ukraine due to war

OHCHR says 564 civilians killed, 982 injured in Ukraine due to war

18:22 11.03.2022
Some 10 civilians, including 3 children, killed in Kharkiv region in past 24 hours – police

Some 10 civilians, including 3 children, killed in Kharkiv region in past 24 hours – police

18:08 11.03.2022
More than 1,500 residents of Mariupol killed by invaders during blockade of city, shelling of residential areas – city council

More than 1,500 residents of Mariupol killed by invaders during blockade of city, shelling of residential areas – city council

14:00 11.03.2022
Russian military continue shelling of Rubizhne, Kreminna in Luhansk region - regional police

Russian military continue shelling of Rubizhne, Kreminna in Luhansk region - regional police

09:49 11.03.2022
Russian troops shell residential areas of Mariupol every half an hour – mayor

Russian troops shell residential areas of Mariupol every half an hour – mayor

09:39 11.03.2022
Two soldiers killed, six wounded due to airstrike on airport of Lutsk - regional administration

Two soldiers killed, six wounded due to airstrike on airport of Lutsk - regional administration

20:44 10.03.2022
Russian planes, taking off from Belarusian airfield, kill three people in Korosten - Border Guard Service

Russian planes, taking off from Belarusian airfield, kill three people in Korosten - Border Guard Service

13:27 10.03.2022
Iskander-M division firing at civilians destroyed in Chernihiv region – task force

Iskander-M division firing at civilians destroyed in Chernihiv region – task force

09:38 10.03.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 516 civilians, 908 wounded – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 516 civilians, 908 wounded – UN

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBU publishes interception of occupiers' conversations: They given command to shoot at civilians, children in Kharkiv

Zelensky on talks with Russia: Now they start to talk on something, not throw ultimatums

Zelensky: Occupiers to be able to take Kyiv if they wipe it off face of earth, but they won't find friends among Ukrainians anymore

Zelensky: Ukraine lost about 1,300 soldiers

Zelensky on talks with Russia: Now they start to talk on something, not throw ultimatums

LATEST

Negotiations with Russia continue in video format, special working subgroups established – Podoliak

SBU publishes interception of occupiers' conversations: They given command to shoot at civilians, children in Kharkiv

Venediktova: PGO of Slovakia, along with Ukraine, collects evidence of Russia's crimes

Zelensky, Scholz, Macron discuss prospects for peace talks

Arestovych: In Russian military-political leadership, only Russian president, Defense Minister advocate continuation of aggression against Ukraine

Zelensky on talks with Russia: Now they start to talk on something, not throw ultimatums

Zelensky: Occupiers to be able to take Kyiv if they wipe it off face of earth, but they won't find friends among Ukrainians anymore

Zelensky: Ukraine lost about 1,300 soldiers

Deutsche Bahn launches own logistics network for delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Water not to go through North Crimean Canal to Crimea without system of hydraulic structures - Defense Intelligence

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD