One killed, two wounded as result of shelling in Kreminna; occupiers continue shelling in Severodonetsk, Rubizhne – Emergency Service

Shelling by Russian troops continues in Severodonetsk and Rubizhne, Luhansk region, on Saturday, in Kreminna, a facility was damaged as a result of enemy shelling, one killed and two wounded were found, the State Emergency Service said.

"As a result of shelling in the city of Severodonetsk, a sports and general education school, an apartment in a multi-storey building, a store and a garage caught fire. Rescuers are putting out the fire. Shelling continues," the State Emergency Service said in a Telegram channel.

According to the State Emergency Service, some 11 residential buildings and one apartment in the town of Rubizhne caught fire due to shelling. "There was a fire in the workshop of the pipe plant and the cardboard and packaging plant. Rescuers are putting out fires and helping the population get out of the basements. The shelling of the city continues," the State Emergency Service said.

In the city of Kreminna, a building was damaged as a result of shelling, rescuers found one killed and two wounded.

"Rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Luhansk region are working on the verge of human capabilities, but, despite enemy shelling, they continue to carry out their assigned tasks and help the civilian population."