Deutsche Bahn launches own logistics network for delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The German concern Deutsche Bahn has organized a logistics network of road and rail components for the delivery of humanitarian aid from Germany to Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine press service has said.

DB Schenker and DB Transa-Spedition collect and truck cargo to the Berlin hub, where the cargo is packed into containers and then transported by DB Cargo freight train to Poland for further transportation to Ukraine.

On the night of Friday, March 11, the first train loaded with 15 containers left the Seddin marshalling yard near Berlin.

They contain sleeping bags, mats, diapers, canned food, drinking water, warm clothes and baby food, as well as medical products such as syringes, plasters, gauze bandages.

In total, in this way, some 350 tonnes of humanitarian aid will be delivered to Ukraine.

The project is implemented due to the cooperation between the Polish branch of DB Cargo, Ukrzaliznytsia and the DB Schenker team at the site in Poland.

DB has also set up a hotline for a "railway bridge" in Ukraine. There you can register the cargo, as well as coordinate its transportation.