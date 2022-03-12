Water not to go through North Crimean Canal to Crimea without system of hydraulic structures - Defense Intelligence

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense says that water will not go through the North Crimean Canal to the occupied Crimea just like that, since a system of hydraulic structures is necessary.

"This attempt by Russia, I think, is not news to anyone. They will try to supply water to the occupied Crimea, because everybody knows, that all their fairy tales about resolving the water issue over the years are nothing but a propaganda step. They blew up one of the dams, let's say, the water has partly gone through the North Crimean Canal. But water cannot simply go by itself - this must be understood. This is a complex system of hydraulic structures that requires pumping by pumping stations. That is, the water didn't go there and won't go there just like that," head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview to the Radio Liberty project "Crimea. Realities".