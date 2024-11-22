Facts

13:11 22.11.2024

People in Crimea realize that today Ukraine has no opportunity to return peninsula by military means – Tasheva

People in Crimea realize that today Ukraine has no opportunity to return peninsula by military means – Tasheva
Tamila Tasheva, Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine to the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, says that people in the Russia-occupied Crimea understand that at the moment Ukraine has no opportunity to return the peninsula by military means.

"Reactions can be different, of course, in Crimea. But people also understand that at the moment, right now, we don't have such opportunities. When we have such opportunities, we will need to focus on the situation," Tasheva said on the air of the national telethon on Friday, answering the question of how people in Crimea reacted to the president's statement on the diplomatic way to return the peninsula.

She stressed that Ukraine has never stopped attempts to return Crimea to politics - through diplomacy, in particular, the Crimea Platform is working.

"Of course, and we all understand this, we are looking at what is happening on the battlefield, we do not have the opportunity now, and this is what the president says, to go and retake Crimea head-on in a military way. Of course, we use all kinds of asymmetric measures, including with regard to Crimea," Tasheva added.

As previously reported, in an interview with Fox News, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine could not spend tens of thousands of people to die for the return of Crimea, and the peninsula could be returned diplomatically.

