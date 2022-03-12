Facts

12:34 12.03.2022

OHCHR says 564 civilians killed, 982 injured in Ukraine due to war

Losses among civilians from February 24, 2022, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to 24:00 on March 10, 2022, amounted to 1,546 civilians (in the report a day earlier – 1,506), including 565 dead (549), the Office of the High Commissioner UN Human Rights (OHCHR) has reported.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, especially in Government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the document reads.

According to it, this concerns, for example, the towns of Volnovakha, Mariupol, Izium where there are allegations of hundreds of civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the report reads.

According to the UN confirmed data, a total of 564 killed: 106 men, 73 women, 6 girls, and 9 boys, as well as 26 children and 344 adults whose sex is yet unknown.

A total of 982 injured include 83 men, 67 women, 14 girls, and 4 boys, as well as 34 children and 780 adults whose sex is yet unknown.

Compared with the previous day, according to the UN, the number of dead children and injured children has not changed.

OHCHR says that as of March 11 in Donetsk and Luhansk regions there are 622 casualties (128 killed and 494 injured); there are 481 casualties (103 killed and 378 injured) on government-controlled territory. On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed "republics", there are 141 casualties (25 killed and 116 injured).

In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 924 casualties (436 killed and 488 injured).

OHCHR notes the report of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, according to which as of 11 a.m. (local time) 10 March, 71 children had been killed and more than 100 injured.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 9 March 2022 local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on 10 March only, as during the day OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days, the document reads.

