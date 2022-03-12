Some 71,444 saved through humanitarian corridors today – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a video message posted on Saturday night said that over the past day, March 11, some 7,144 people had been evacuated through humanitarian corridors.

"Today, Russian troops disrupted the work of most humanitarian corridors. But in spite of everything, they managed to save 7,144 people from Enerhodar, Bucha, Hostomel, Kozarovychi ... and these are 7,144 reasons to try to organize rescue tomorrow or the day after tomorrow for Ukrainians from the encircled places [by Russian troops]. We will do it. We will do everything to bring humanitarian cargo to Ukrainian cities," he said.

"I have to say this with pain: Mariupol remains blocked by the enemy. Russian troops did not let our help into the city, they continue to torture our people, our Mariupol residents," the president added.

He said that tomorrow another attempt would be made to send a humanitarian cargo with food and medicines to the city.