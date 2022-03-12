Facts

11:33 12.03.2022

Some 71,444 saved through humanitarian corridors today – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a video message posted on Saturday night said that over the past day, March 11, some 7,144 people had been evacuated through humanitarian corridors.

"Today, Russian troops disrupted the work of most humanitarian corridors. But in spite of everything, they managed to save 7,144 people from Enerhodar, Bucha, Hostomel, Kozarovychi ... and these are 7,144 reasons to try to organize rescue tomorrow or the day after tomorrow for Ukrainians from the encircled places [by Russian troops]. We will do it. We will do everything to bring humanitarian cargo to Ukrainian cities," he said.

"I have to say this with pain: Mariupol remains blocked by the enemy. Russian troops did not let our help into the city, they continue to torture our people, our Mariupol residents," the president added.

He said that tomorrow another attempt would be made to send a humanitarian cargo with food and medicines to the city.

13:59 12.03.2022
Macron, Scholz have conversation with Putin - media

13:25 12.03.2022
Ukraine creates national portal for documenting Russian war crimes

13:20 12.03.2022
Open database of documentary footage of Russia's war against Ukraine being formed in Ukraine

12:57 12.03.2022
Minsk says Lukashenko and Putin agree on supply of modern military equipment to Belarus

12:48 12.03.2022
Within 2-3 weeks, Russian army to make another offensive attempt with involvement of volunteers from Middle East – Arestovych

12:40 12.03.2022
SBU: Riots kick off among Russian military, army leadership of invader uses tactics of 'firing squads'

12:34 12.03.2022
OHCHR says 564 civilians killed, 982 injured in Ukraine due to war

12:17 12.03.2022
Seventy-nine children die, about 100 injured in Ukraine since war onset – PGO

12:00 12.03.2022
Israel doesn't offer Ukraine to agree to Russia's demands – Podoliak

11:43 12.03.2022
Russian authorities trying to close all free sources of information – Zelensky

