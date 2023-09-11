Facts

20:04 11.09.2023

IAEA head hopes to continue discussions on Zaporizhia NPP situation with Russia, Ukraine at high level

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said on Monday he expects to hold high-level talks with Russia and Ukraine on the situation at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in the near future.

"I hope to continue my discussions with both sides, maybe soon at a high level," Grossi said at a press conference in Vienna.

IAEA inspectors are closely monitoring the situation at Zaporizhia NPP, he said. However, in terms of the situation at the plant, "there are a number of technical issues that are starting to arise, like a long-term shutdown of the plant, many issues that have nuclear safety implications as well," he added.

"We will have to be discussing [the issues], of course, with the Ukrainian regulator, but in particular with the management of the plant," Grossi said.

At the same time, the IAEA head noted that he was concerned about the attacks near Zaporizhia NPP, but assured that there were no heavy weapons near the plant. The IAEA has previously requested access to several sections of Zaporizhia NPP, and access was partially granted, he said.

Zaporizhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, operates six VVER-1000 power units. The plant has not produced electricity since September 11, 2022. Two of its power units are undergoing maintenance, three are in a cold shutdown, and one in a hot shutdown to provide for Zaporizhia NPP's own needs.

Several IAEA experts have been deployed at the NPP on a rotating basis since September 1, 2022.

Tags: #ukraine #npp #iaea

