20:30 11.03.2022

Police of Rivne region confirms fact of airstrike near Belarusian border

Police of Rivne region confirms fact of airstrike near Belarusian border

Police of the Rivne region has reported that on Friday three explosions occurred near the village of Miliach, Sarny district, no one was injured amid the bombardment.

"Police officers opened criminal proceedings on the fact of airstrikes in Rivne region. On March 11, at about 2:40 pm, three explosions occurred in a field near the village of Miliach, Sarny district. No one was injured amid the bombing, the power line was previously damaged," the Rivne police said in a statement posted on the Facebook page.

According to the report, the investigative team of police station No. 1 (Dubrovytsia, Sarny district) recorded the crime – the information was included in the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (trespass against territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine).

"The materials of the criminal proceedings will be sent to the SBU according to the jurisdiction. The police seized the wreckage from the scene and is establishing the origin of the ammunition," the regional police said.

