Facts

19:21 11.03.2022

Ukraine, Poland form strong alliance – Zelensky

2 min read
Ukraine, Poland form strong alliance – Zelensky

Ukraine and Poland have already formed a strong union that has grown on reality, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday, speaking via video link in the Polish Sejm. The text of the speech was posted on Facebook by Deputy Head of the President's Office Andriy Sybiha.

"I feel like we have already formed a very strong alliance. Let it be informal. But the alliance that grew out of reality. Not from words on paper. From the warmth in our hearts, and not from the things of politicians at summits," he said.

"From the way you treated our people. To the Ukrainians who escaped on your land from the evil that came to our land. More than 1.5 million citizens of Ukraine. The vast majority are women and children. They do not feel like they are in a foreign land, they do not feel like visiting. You met our people in families. With Polish delicacy. With fraternal kindness," the President of Ukraine said.

Zelensky also thanked Poland for "the ongoing efforts so that we can secure the Ukrainian skies."

"For 16 days of this war, Ukrainian pride and Polish honor, Ukrainian courage in battles and Polish sincerity help us... Allow me to say important words now. Words that true peace reigns between our peoples. Peace between relatives. Peace between brothers," the President of Ukraine also said, adding that "now I really want these words to be heard by our common neighbors. Belarusians."

Zelensky also noted Poland's assistance in supporting Ukraine's European integration. "We saw yesterday [at the meeting of EU leaders] how and what the EU countries were talking about. We saw who was the real leader and fought for a strong Europe. For common European security. And who tried to stop us. Who tried to stop you," he said.

"I am grateful for all the help that we received from your state, from your people. I am grateful for the efforts being made so that we can secure the Ukrainian skies. I believe that we will be able to achieve results in what we all really need. If God willing and we win this war, then we will share the victory with our brothers and sisters. This is our greatness. And your greatness. This is a fight for our freedom and yours. This is the common history of great nations," Zelensky said.

Tags: #poland #president #union
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:12 11.03.2022
Number of refugees from Ukraine reaches almost 2.5 mln, over 1.5 mln go to Poland

Number of refugees from Ukraine reaches almost 2.5 mln, over 1.5 mln go to Poland

19:46 10.03.2022
Aliyev, Erdogan discuss Ukraine, bilateral cooperation at meeting in Ankara

Aliyev, Erdogan discuss Ukraine, bilateral cooperation at meeting in Ankara

19:03 10.03.2022
Blinken, Polish Foreign Minister discuss humanitarian aid for Ukraine, diplomatic efforts to end Putin's war

Blinken, Polish Foreign Minister discuss humanitarian aid for Ukraine, diplomatic efforts to end Putin's war

17:32 10.03.2022
Ukrainian businessmen set up second warehouse center for humanitarian aid in Poland

Ukrainian businessmen set up second warehouse center for humanitarian aid in Poland

16:03 10.03.2022
Zelensky discusses Ukraine's EU membership with President of Slovakia

Zelensky discusses Ukraine's EU membership with President of Slovakia

14:39 10.03.2022
Zelensky appoints Ukrainian ambassadors to Canada, Australia and Egypt

Zelensky appoints Ukrainian ambassadors to Canada, Australia and Egypt

14:39 10.03.2022
Occupants force people to take help from them to demonstrate it on propaganda channels - Zelensky

Occupants force people to take help from them to demonstrate it on propaganda channels - Zelensky

14:35 10.03.2022
Zelensky instructs govt to develop urban renewal program

Zelensky instructs govt to develop urban renewal program

14:18 10.03.2022
Russian propagandists to respond in same way as those who drop bombs on innocent people – Zelensky

Russian propagandists to respond in same way as those who drop bombs on innocent people – Zelensky

11:39 10.03.2022
Zelensky, Scholz discuss peace talks, defense support

Zelensky, Scholz discuss peace talks, defense support

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Belarusian army may start invasion of Ukraine on Friday evening – Center for Strategic Communications

Rosatom participates in raiding of Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom head

Biden signs order banning supply of dollar bills to Russia

USA bans supply of luxury goods to Russia – Biden

More than 1,500 residents of Mariupol killed by invaders during blockade of city, shelling of residential areas – city council

LATEST

World must respond to 'nuclear terrorism' resorted to by Russian occupiers – NSDC Secretary

Japan, North Macedonia join list of countries applying to ICC over Russia's invasion of Ukraine – Prosecutor General

Stefanchuk plans to hold talks with G7 reps on need for Ukraine's urgent membership in EU

Police of Rivne region confirms fact of airstrike near Belarusian border

Russian use of cluster munitions in Ukraine kills 13, injures 47 – UN

EU to present new package of sanctions against Russia on Saturday – statement

YouTube starts blocking Russian state-owned media channels – Ukrainian official

Biden's order gives officials powers to ban new investment in Russian economy

EU to propose ban on new investments in energy sector of Russia

Russia disrupts evacuation from Izyum – Syniehubov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD