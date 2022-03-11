Ukraine, Poland form strong alliance – Zelensky

Ukraine and Poland have already formed a strong union that has grown on reality, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday, speaking via video link in the Polish Sejm. The text of the speech was posted on Facebook by Deputy Head of the President's Office Andriy Sybiha.

"I feel like we have already formed a very strong alliance. Let it be informal. But the alliance that grew out of reality. Not from words on paper. From the warmth in our hearts, and not from the things of politicians at summits," he said.

"From the way you treated our people. To the Ukrainians who escaped on your land from the evil that came to our land. More than 1.5 million citizens of Ukraine. The vast majority are women and children. They do not feel like they are in a foreign land, they do not feel like visiting. You met our people in families. With Polish delicacy. With fraternal kindness," the President of Ukraine said.

Zelensky also thanked Poland for "the ongoing efforts so that we can secure the Ukrainian skies."

"For 16 days of this war, Ukrainian pride and Polish honor, Ukrainian courage in battles and Polish sincerity help us... Allow me to say important words now. Words that true peace reigns between our peoples. Peace between relatives. Peace between brothers," the President of Ukraine also said, adding that "now I really want these words to be heard by our common neighbors. Belarusians."

Zelensky also noted Poland's assistance in supporting Ukraine's European integration. "We saw yesterday [at the meeting of EU leaders] how and what the EU countries were talking about. We saw who was the real leader and fought for a strong Europe. For common European security. And who tried to stop us. Who tried to stop you," he said.

"I am grateful for all the help that we received from your state, from your people. I am grateful for the efforts being made so that we can secure the Ukrainian skies. I believe that we will be able to achieve results in what we all really need. If God willing and we win this war, then we will share the victory with our brothers and sisters. This is our greatness. And your greatness. This is a fight for our freedom and yours. This is the common history of great nations," Zelensky said.