Sweden to provide Ukraine with protective gear, drones, binoculars – foreign minister
Sweden will provide Ukraine with protective gear, drones and binoculars, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde has said.
"Sweden's support to Ukraine continues to increase. Now providing additional essential equipment including protective gear, drones and binoculars as the latest contribution of Sweden's support to Ukraine. We continue to support the courageous people of Ukraine," she said on Twitter on Friday.