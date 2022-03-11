Facts

14:45 11.03.2022

Estonia provides educational opportunities for children, youth from Ukraine – Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education and Science says that Estonia provides educational opportunities for children and youth from Ukraine.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Education, citizens of Ukraine who left for Estonia during the war are accepted by the following educational institutions: kindergartens and nurseries for children from 1.5 to 7 years old; general education schools with compulsory education for education seekers from 7 to 17 years old; senior secondary schools, vocational schools, universities; institutions of out-of-school education: hobby schools and open youth centers (for children from 7 years old).

Youth work is also carried out in youth centers and organizations.

"Ukrainian educators and teachers who arrived in Estonia are given the opportunity to join the educational process. For more information, teachers can contact the email address viktoria.melnyk@hotmail.com," the report says.

Also, Estonia is doing everything possible to ensure that Ukrainian children partially continue their education in the Ukrainian language.

To this end, the Ministry of Education and Research of the Republic of Estonia provided an opportunity for applicants for education and teachers to use Ukrainian educational materials, including: Estonian phrasebook in Ukrainian; educational materials on the EdTech platform; online resources for preschool and school learning; the ELIIS platform for organizing the work of kindergartens; the Triumf Health platform to support children's well-being and protect their mental health; Edumus school for distance learning is available for refugees from Ukraine; and the Schoollaby platform for managing the educational process at school.

In addition, the Mentornaut tutoring platform, which unites Ukrainian students and teachers, works to help students.

"Ukrainian students can use the Dream Apply system to apply for education at Estonian universities," the ministry notes.

