UAH 12.5 bln already transferred to military units to pay additional remuneration to servicemen – Reznikov

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov says that UAH 12.5 billion has already been transferred to military units to pay additional remuneration for the duration of martial law to all categories of military personnel.

"The situation at the front is and will be difficult. There are many Russian occupiers. For now. But they have already lost the initiative. Our soldiers carry out active defense and carry out successful counterattacks in all directions," Reznikov wrote on Facebook.

The minister said that on March 10, UAH 12.5 billion was transferred to military units to pay additional remuneration for the duration of martial law to all categories of military personnel established in pursuance of decrees of the President of Ukraine.

"This is the first tranche for February - early March. After the systematization of combat orders, other tranches will follow. The monetary allowance of the combatants will be UAH 100,000 per month, not counting bonuses for destroyed equipment, etc. We make advance payments because we want the military to feel secure," he said.

In addition, according to Reznikov, a system of defense purchases for budgetary funds has been established.

"We are following a certain procedure, we are constantly working on procurement, everything is fine. Reports on their results in the electronic system will be made public after the termination or cancellation of martial law in accordance with the decree," the minister said.

Reznikov noted that the authorities are concentrating on ensuring that deliveries are guaranteed and carried out on time.

"This applies to everything from food to clothing to ammunition. Significant reserves of fuel have been formed. Now we are developing the logistics, because many delivery routes have changed, our troops are actively maneuvering," he added.