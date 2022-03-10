Biden, Erdogan discuss importance of further intl efforts to hold Russia accountable for unprovoked attack on Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed the importance of further international efforts to hold Russia accountable for its aggression against Ukraine.

"I spoke today with Erdogan to coordinate our responses to Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine. We discussed the importance of continued international efforts to hold Moscow accountable for its aggression and to support the Ukrainian people as they confront this crisis," Biden said on Twitter.