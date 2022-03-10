Facts

20:54 10.03.2022

Biden, Erdogan discuss importance of further intl efforts to hold Russia accountable for unprovoked attack on Ukraine

1 min read
Biden, Erdogan discuss importance of further intl efforts to hold Russia accountable for unprovoked attack on Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed the importance of further international efforts to hold Russia accountable for its aggression against Ukraine.

"I spoke today with Erdogan to coordinate our responses to Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine. We discussed the importance of continued international efforts to hold Moscow accountable for its aggression and to support the Ukrainian people as they confront this crisis," Biden said on Twitter.

Tags: #support #turkey #biden
MORE ABOUT

19:46 10.03.2022
Aliyev, Erdogan discuss Ukraine, bilateral cooperation at meeting in Ankara

19:03 10.03.2022
Blinken, Polish Foreign Minister discuss humanitarian aid for Ukraine, diplomatic efforts to end Putin's war

15:04 10.03.2022
Prospects for Russia-Ukraine summit discussed at meeting between Lavrov, Kuleba - Cavusoglu

13:29 10.03.2022
Italian Foreign Minister: Putin's war must end

12:58 10.03.2022
Kuleba announces his readiness to meet with Lavrov again in format of Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey

11:39 10.03.2022
Zelensky, Scholz discuss peace talks, defense support

11:00 10.03.2022
FMs of Ukraine, Turkey, Russia start negotiating – MFA

10:33 10.03.2022
Kuleba, Çavuşoğlu hold talks before meeting with Lavrov

20:47 09.03.2022
Zelensky tells U.S. House of Representatives speaker about humanitarian crisis in Ukraine caused by Russia's actions

20:32 09.03.2022
Zelensky, Michel discuss need for coordinated pressure on Russia

HOT NEWS

Russian troops damage gas pipeline near Svitlodarsk - Donetsk Military Administration

War in Ukraine kills at least 549 civilians, 957 injured - UN

Ukraine's losses from destruction due to Russian invasion reach $100 bln - presidential adviser

Ukraine to accept Russia's surrender with understanding – Reznikov

Russian invaders mine coast of Kakhovka reservoir near Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

LATEST

Shmyhal expects Swiss companies to stop working in Russia

Russian planes, taking off from Belarusian airfield, kill three people in Korosten - Border Guard Service

Ukrposhta brings 24 tonnes of medicines, baby food from U.S. as humanitarian aid

Some 472 houses completely or partially destroyed in Kharkiv region – police

Energy Minister calls on G7 states to freeze Russian gas money

More than 80 tonnes of essential goods for refugees from affected regions of Ukraine leave Poland

Vereschuk again calls on intl community to save Mariupol from humanitarian catastrophe

Interfax-Ukraine
